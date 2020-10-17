1/1
Amy DATZ
1957 - 2020
DATZ, Amy Louise 63, of Tallahassee, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, while her husband of 40 years, Kirt Armantrout, held her hand. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania February 4, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Arthur Estep Datz and the late Maryann Weise Datz. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Tom Datz and Michael Datz. She spent early years in Pennsylvania and later moved with her family to St Petersburg, Florida where she grew up. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by sons, Seth Thomas Armantrout and Cale Sean Michael Armantrout; grandson, Landon Michael Armantrout; sister, Leslie Stewart; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Amy enjoyed her outdoor plants, was an excellent cook, and a great primitive camper who loved the ocean and her special river in Tennessee. She was involved in Tallahassee BMX, loved raising rottweilers and making family plans for holidays. Above all else, Amy loved her family and friends, especially her grandson Landon, her most favorite person on earth. She was a graduate of FSU with a BS in Psychology and worked for the State of Florida, Department of Corrections and retired in 2018, after 33 years of service. Strong willed in character, determined and loved by many, she will be missed. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.abbeyfh.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
October 11, 2020
Amy was so nice to host Leslie's friends when Leslie came into town. I am to sorry to hear Amy has passed on, and send my love to my friend Leslie and her daughter Kiva.
Barbara Cottrell
Friend
October 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kent Armantrout
Family
