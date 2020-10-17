DATZ, Amy Louise 63, of Tallahassee, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, while her husband of 40 years, Kirt Armantrout, held her hand. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania February 4, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Arthur Estep Datz and the late Maryann Weise Datz. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Tom Datz and Michael Datz. She spent early years in Pennsylvania and later moved with her family to St Petersburg, Florida where she grew up. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by sons, Seth Thomas Armantrout and Cale Sean Michael Armantrout; grandson, Landon Michael Armantrout; sister, Leslie Stewart; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Amy enjoyed her outdoor plants, was an excellent cook, and a great primitive camper who loved the ocean and her special river in Tennessee. She was involved in Tallahassee BMX, loved raising rottweilers and making family plans for holidays. Above all else, Amy loved her family and friends, especially her grandson Landon, her most favorite person on earth. She was a graduate of FSU with a BS in Psychology and worked for the State of Florida, Department of Corrections and retired in 2018, after 33 years of service. Strong willed in character, determined and loved by many, she will be missed. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.abbeyfh.com