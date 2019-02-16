Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ADCOCK, Amy Elizabeth



49, passed away peacefully in Washington D.C. on January 30, 2019. She is survived by brother, John Adcock, and many extended family members and cherished friends. She is predeceased by her father, John Anderson Adcock (Jack) and mother, Sarah Jane Adcock.



She was a lifelong resident of St. Petersburg attending local schools and graduating with honors from Northeast High School. While in high school, she became the youngest participant in the St. Anthony's Triathlon. She never missed the annual triathlon until her illness in 2018. She became a world class triathlete and trained daily with swimming, running and cycling. She was a St. Petersburg Debutante following in her mother's footsteps. Amy was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and became an avid Tarheel. She was passionate about baseball, basketball and football. She was a loyal Rays and Bucs fan listening on a radio when the games were not being televised where she resided. She also studied at Oxford.



Amy had an exciting career at WTVT as a producer of the World News, anchored by John Wilson. She later moved to Boston and worked for a FOX affiliate. After September 11, Amy answered the call for an increase in FBI agents and was accepted into the program. She was a Special Agent in counterterrorism. She loved North Carolina due to college, friends and beautiful running and cycling venues. Amy had just completed building a log home in Boone. What little spare time she had, she spent as a fan of Harry Potter, Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones. She loved Broadway theater and was thrilled to have a front row seat watching the original cast perform Hamilton. Amy was a doting and caring daughter and friend. She had a passion for pet rescue, especially cats. So, in lieu of flowers, Amy would be honored to have donations made to MEOW Now at



Her family and friends would like you to join us Sunday. March 10 at 12:30 pm for a celebration of Amy's amazing life at the double triangle sculpture in Vinoy Park by the Vinoy Basin. This is where Amy plunged every year to begin the St. Anthony's Triathlon. Immediately after, we will gather at the Vinoy for a reception to celebrate Amy. Parking is limited. Valet parking is available at the Vinoy.

ADCOCK, Amy Elizabeth49, passed away peacefully in Washington D.C. on January 30, 2019. She is survived by brother, John Adcock, and many extended family members and cherished friends. She is predeceased by her father, John Anderson Adcock (Jack) and mother, Sarah Jane Adcock.She was a lifelong resident of St. Petersburg attending local schools and graduating with honors from Northeast High School. While in high school, she became the youngest participant in the St. Anthony's Triathlon. She never missed the annual triathlon until her illness in 2018. She became a world class triathlete and trained daily with swimming, running and cycling. She was a St. Petersburg Debutante following in her mother's footsteps. Amy was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and became an avid Tarheel. She was passionate about baseball, basketball and football. She was a loyal Rays and Bucs fan listening on a radio when the games were not being televised where she resided. She also studied at Oxford.Amy had an exciting career at WTVT as a producer of the World News, anchored by John Wilson. She later moved to Boston and worked for a FOX affiliate. After September 11, Amy answered the call for an increase in FBI agents and was accepted into the program. She was a Special Agent in counterterrorism. She loved North Carolina due to college, friends and beautiful running and cycling venues. Amy had just completed building a log home in Boone. What little spare time she had, she spent as a fan of Harry Potter, Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones. She loved Broadway theater and was thrilled to have a front row seat watching the original cast perform Hamilton. Amy was a doting and caring daughter and friend. She had a passion for pet rescue, especially cats. So, in lieu of flowers, Amy would be honored to have donations made to MEOW Now at www.meownowfl.org , founded by a dear friend of Amy's. She was loyal and thoughtful and kept friends for a lifetime.Her family and friends would like you to join us Sunday. March 10 at 12:30 pm for a celebration of Amy's amazing life at the double triangle sculpture in Vinoy Park by the Vinoy Basin. This is where Amy plunged every year to begin the St. Anthony's Triathlon. Immediately after, we will gather at the Vinoy for a reception to celebrate Amy. Parking is limited. Valet parking is available at the Vinoy. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close