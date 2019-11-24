LOUNSBURY, Amy Elizabeth "Sugarbear" passed away Nov. 19, 2019. She was born Jan. 5, 1979. She is survived by husband, Douglas; two boys, Nathaniel and Jonathan; parents, Martin and Georgeann Toney; and sisters, Tricia and Alisha. Amy's passion was her family and the children she was able to work with. Amy had the biggest heart, always willing to give in need, never accepting anything in return. Her spirit will continue to grow with all the young lives she has touched and their memories.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019