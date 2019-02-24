Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Louise (Layton) ESTRADA. View Sign

ESTRADA, Amy Louise (Layton)



ESTRADA, Amy Louise (Layton)born May 4, 1964 in Binghamton, NY, moved to Tampa in 1984. She passed away on February 17, 2019 in Tampa, FL, at the age of 54 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Amy was a very caring person who would do anything to help someone who needed it. She even helped others when she should have just focused on her own battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She fought with every ounce of herself to beat breast cancer for over seven years, never giving up hope and always keeping a positive attitude and finally moved on to be with her family and friends in heaven. She was such an amazing woman with a huge heart and an incredible hunger for life. Amy always tried to find the good in people and in situations. She liked going to the beach, fishing, and being around her family and friends. This world will be a dimmer place without her light in it. We all miss you so much mom. I pray I'll see you again some day and know you'll be watching over us. Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Anne Hochrun; her father, Richard Layton Sr.; her stepfather, John G. Hochrun; and her brother, Mark Layton. Amy is survived by her son, William Layton; her daughter-in-law, Kristina Layton; her husband, Richard Holloway; her sister, Midge Goble; her brother, Richard Layton Jr.; her niece, Nicole Deyo; her nephew, Shawn Deyo; and her two grandchildren, Brianna and Kyle. Amy will be cremated and her life celebratedby her family and friends at a date still to be determined. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019

