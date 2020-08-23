Amy McGARR

McGARR, Amy J. age 61, of Seminole, passed away in her Yellville, Arkansas home on August 14, 2020. She was born to the late John McGarr and Donna McGarr on June 16, 1959. Amy had a successful career of over 25 years as a real estate coordinator for the City of St. Petersburg and retired in 2015. Helping others was Amy's true passion and delight. She was an active community leader for Girl Scouts of America and Girls, Inc., serving as board member and president, until her retirement. Amy split her time between Florida and Arkansas with the love of her life, Doug Wirth. She enjoyed caring for her daisy garden and spending time in nature with wildlife. She is survived by her loving husband, only daughter, Crystal (Prugh) Barrs; and three siblings, Meg Zimmerman, Sean McGarr, and Jo Ellen Richards. She is now with her beloved eldest sister, Mary Beth Thompson, who predeceased her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store