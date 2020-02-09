Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Sadowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SADOWSKI, Amy passed away at at St. Anthony's Hospital Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Amy was born in Vermont and lived in New England until 1979, when she relocated to St. Petersburg with her family. Amy graduated from St. Pete High in 1982 and then attended USF-Tampa. Amy proudly operated her own tax preparation/accounting company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lenore; her niece, Alexandra and her husband, Bernie. Amy is survived by her sister, Eden; her brother, Russell; her sister-in-law, Kathy and her brother-in-law, Kevin. Amy is also survived by her nephews, Ryan and David; her pups, Jake and Milo; as well as a large number of much loved friends. Amy had an unmatched zest for life and lived it to the fullest. Amy loved all things Florida, including going to the beach, boating, scalloping and just soaking up the sun. Amy had a smile and a personality that immediately drew you in. Amy's family is forever grateful for the care and compassion offered by all the St. Anthonys medical team during Amy's prolonged, hard-fought battle. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity close to your heart, in Amy's memory. A Celebration of Life gathering is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2-5 pm, Miller's Ale House, 9th St. No., St Petersburg.

SADOWSKI, Amy passed away at at St. Anthony's Hospital Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Amy was born in Vermont and lived in New England until 1979, when she relocated to St. Petersburg with her family. Amy graduated from St. Pete High in 1982 and then attended USF-Tampa. Amy proudly operated her own tax preparation/accounting company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lenore; her niece, Alexandra and her husband, Bernie. Amy is survived by her sister, Eden; her brother, Russell; her sister-in-law, Kathy and her brother-in-law, Kevin. Amy is also survived by her nephews, Ryan and David; her pups, Jake and Milo; as well as a large number of much loved friends. Amy had an unmatched zest for life and lived it to the fullest. Amy loved all things Florida, including going to the beach, boating, scalloping and just soaking up the sun. Amy had a smile and a personality that immediately drew you in. Amy's family is forever grateful for the care and compassion offered by all the St. Anthonys medical team during Amy's prolonged, hard-fought battle. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity close to your heart, in Amy's memory. A Celebration of Life gathering is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2-5 pm, Miller's Ale House, 9th St. No., St Petersburg. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close