On Monday, March 18, 2019, Ana Dalao Wood passed away at the age of 89 in Ormond Beach, FL. She was born on October 14, 1929, in Manila, Philippines, to Col. Esteban Boadilla Dalao, US Army, and Concepcion Abuan Dalao. She immigrated to the USA in 1947. Ana attended Stetson University in Deland, FL, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married William Duane Wood III in 1951. She resided in Tampa for 50 years, where she was an avid volunteer at the Tampa General Hospital and a tireless supporter of the City Center Ballet Company and the Tampa Ballet Company. Ana founded, owned, and operated the first dancewear store in Tampa, The Dance Boutique. She later moved to Ormond Beach, FL, devoting her life to her family and to her church, St. Brendans Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughter, Angel Wood Hauch (Alan); her grandchildren, Brian Hauch and Kristin Hauch Melton (Michael); and three great-grandchildren, Jazmin, Ethan and Matthew. In Ana's memory, donations may be made to at .

