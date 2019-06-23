KAUFER, Ana M. "Anita"
It is with great sadness that we share that our beautiful mother, Ana Maria Telechea Kaufer "Anita" passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Anita was born in Colon, Panama on October 24, 1934. She lived in the Panama Canal Zone for 46 years and Tampa, Florida for 38 years. She was married to Theodore Louis Kaufer Sr. for 47 years and had four children, Victoria Garrison of San Jose, CA, Sandra Kaufer Severson of Lutz, FL, Norine Kaufer-Smith of Healdsburg, CA and Theodore Louis Kaufer Jr. of Temple Terrace, FL. She had three grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter. She was active in the Lightfoot Senior Center and the Panama Canal Society. She enjoyed socializing, dancing, entertaining, playing cards and bingo. She loved being with friends and family the most. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:30 am, Saturday, June 29, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Temple Terrace. Words of comfort may be expressed online at:
