FERNANDEZ, Ana Rita
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ana Rita Gallego FERNANDEZ.
Gallego
96, passed away January 29, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Born in Havana, Cuba January 28, 1923, she moved to Tampa in 1960. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Rafael Fernandez in 2010. Ana was a homemaker and nurturer to her family. She loved traveling, was an active member of the Club 15, and enjoyed meeting with her friends to play Bingo. She is survived by her daughter, Ana M. Fernandez (Mel); son, Rafael V. Fernandez (Maritza); brother, Apolinar Gallego; nephew, Manolo Gallego; niece, Maria Elena Gallego; grandchildren, Paul Ambraz (Kelly), Chris Ambraz, Marisel Fonte (Abel), Mailen Bond (Chris); great-grandchildren, Logan and Lauren Ambraz, Cristian Fonte, Madison and Cameron Bond. A graveside ceremony will be held April 13, 2019 at 2 pm at Myrtle Hill
Memorial Park, Tampa, FL.
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
(813) 626-3161
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019