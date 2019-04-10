LEON, Ana Rita
83, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Ana C. Leon and wife, Maria Elena Gillis, and her extended family. Visitation for Ana will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 6-8 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home, Tampa, with a funeral service being held Thursday April 11, 10 am at the funeral home with burial following at Garden of Memories, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019