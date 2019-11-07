MITCHELL, Anabel Peacock 95, died November 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Louie L. Wainwright Sr.; sons, Bruce Mitchell of Tampa, Doug Mitchell (Andrea) of Washington, DC, David Mitchell (Amy) of Tallahassee; and daughter, Jana Whitworth (Rick) of Crawfordville; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; close family friend, Rachel MacDougall; and long-time caregiver, Ezella Husband. Born in Williston, FL, to Charles and Aileen Peacock, she was predeceased by her parents, son, Fondren; grandson, Michael Whitworth; and brother Jimmie. A highly accomplished and respected member of Florida's corrections and parole systems for decades, Anabel was the first woman in the country to be named superintendant of a men's prison, and the first woman appointed to the Florida Parole Commission. A memorial service will be held at Culley's Meadowwood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 am. Culley's MeadowWood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019