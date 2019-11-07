MITCHELL, Anabel Peacock 95, died November 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Louie L. Wainwright Sr.; sons, Bruce Mitchell of Tampa, Doug Mitchell (Andrea) of Washington, DC, David Mitchell (Amy) of Tallahassee; and daughter, Jana Whitworth (Rick) of Crawfordville; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; close family friend, Rachel MacDougall; and long-time caregiver, Ezella Husband. Born in Williston, FL, to Charles and Aileen Peacock, she was predeceased by her parents, son, Fondren; grandson, Michael Whitworth; and brother Jimmie. A highly accomplished and respected member of Florida's corrections and parole systems for decades, Anabel was the first woman in the country to be named superintendant of a men's prison, and the first woman appointed to the Florida Parole Commission. A memorial service will be held at Culley's Meadowwood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 am. Culley's MeadowWood

