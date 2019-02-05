Obituary Guest Book View Sign





GLASS, Ancil T. "Red"of Valrico, FL, born on January 19, 1927, passed away on January 21, 2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by Nell, his beloved wife of 68 years. Red moved to the Brandon community in 1970 as the manager of the W.T. Grant store in Clayton Plaza.He owned several businesses in Brandon, Seffner, and Riverview. Red was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, his kindness in dealing with people, and his love of fishing. He is survived by Jennifer Jenkins, Windy Glass, Ronnie Glass (Sheree), Beverly Hild (Bill), Robert Glass, Rebecca Douglas (Kevin). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on February 9 in the chapel at King's Avenue Baptist Church in Brandon, FL. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 and the service will begin at 3. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the 'Nell Glass Sewing Project' to equip women in the Dominican Republic with sewing skills. Donations can be sent to First Baptist Church of Sarasota at 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236. Make checks payable to First Baptist Sarasota and include Nell Glass Sewing Project in the memo line. Find out more about Ancil online at: serenitymeadows.com/obituaries Funeral Home Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview

