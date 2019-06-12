KONSTANTINOVIC, Andjelko



Pavle "Andel" 57, passed away June 6, 2019 while inpatient at Bayfront Health hospital in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Andel was born in France but traveled to the United States while still young in age. He grew up in New York City and moved to Florida in his teens. After joining a karate class at the age of 17, he met his beloved wife, Diane Konstantinovic who he was happily married to until she passed in the few years prior to his death (both with cancer). Andel was an avid handyman, fisherman, and loved to work on cars and race them with his friends in his spare time. Andel is survived by his mother, Djurdja Konstantinovic; and his two daughters, Monique Konstantinovic Koscso and Alicia Konstantinovic. He was very proud of his daughters both pursuing careers in healthcare, after both parents were ill with cancer-Monique as a physician and Alicia as a nurse-to be able to give back and help those in need like their parents. Funeral services to be published both here and on his facebook in the near future.

