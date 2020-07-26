HUET, Andre "Andy" 79, of Apollo Beach, FL, formally of Southington, CT, passed away on July 19, 2020 of cardiac arrest. He was born in New Britain, CT. on July 9, 1941. Andy graduated from New Britain High School in 1960 and served in the US Air Force from 1961-1965. He retired from Pratt and Whitney United Technologies in 1996. He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years, Ellen Bozek Huet, of Apollo Beach, FL; two sons, Michael Huet (Shea Huet) of Valrico, FL and Charles Huet of Valrico, FL; three granddaughters, Taylor Huet of Atlanta, GA, Reagan Huet of Valrico, FL, and Camryn Huet of Valrico, FL; sister, Ann Huet Smith of Avon CT; brother-in-law, Mark Trottier of Adam, MA. Andy is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Kelly Rogers Huet; sisters, Michele Huet Zettergren and Danielle Huet Trottier; brother-in-law, Bradford Smith. No services at this time. National Cremation & Burial Society of Ruskin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store