Andrea DAVIS

DAVIS, Andrea L. 64, of Tampa, transitioned from this life to the loving arms of God Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Miami and graduated from North Miami High School. Andrea retired two years ago, after decades of touching many lives while working at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, traveling, and was a major Miami football fan. She had a great love for God and joyfully attended MCC Tampa as her church home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward S. Huntoon as well as her second husband, John C. Davis. She is survived by her son, Edward Huntoon and her daughter, Elyse Davis-Gladney, Elyse's wife, Davina; her five grandsons, Eddie, Lazarus, Raiden, Gage, and Kano; brothers, John Little and Barry Little and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Andrea had many chosen children, to whom she provided much love, care, and guidance, including her "second daughter" Heather Kirkpatrick. Andrea was great at many things, but her most wonderful trait was her ability to love and accept others. The family will host a visitation for Andrea Saturday, October 3, from 2-3 pm at Blount & Curry MacDill, 605 S. MacDill Ave. An outdoor celebration of Andrea's life will be held Saturday at 4:30 pm at Al Lopez Park, pavilion 302. Andrea loved flowers, but please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements handled by: Blount & Curry, 813-876-2421