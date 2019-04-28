Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Andrea Schinelli Pienta


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
59, of Ruskin, FL, passed away on April 26, 2019 in Ruskin, FL. Andrea is predeceased by her father, Douglas Schinelli; her mother, Janet Risley O'Coin; her brother, Richard Schinelli; and two of her sisters, Susan Baker and Janice Scott. Andrea leaves behind her husband, Jerry Pienta of Ruskin, FL. Included in those that will miss her are, her sister, Nancy Schinelli of Newington, CT; her niece, Melissa Baker of Enfield, CT; her nephews, Michael Burney and Gregory Schinelli, both of Manchester, CT; two great-nieces, Natasha Baker, of Enfield, CT and Avalee Burney of Manchester, CT; several cousins, and her Aunt Janice and Uncle Stanley, of Connecticut. She also leaves behind her two stepchildren, Chris Pienta of St Petersburg, FL, and Kimberly Demery of California, along with her granddaughter, Ivy Pienta of St Petersburg, FL. Andrea loved her two dogs Bo and Bella and will be met by Buddy and Rosie. She also enjoyed time at the beach and the ocean. Andrea gave her life caring for others and she will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be private and arranged by the family. Please visit:

www.curlewhills.com to leave condolences for the family.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
