WILLIERS, Andrea Michele (Hutto) 77, a native of Tampa, passed away on April 24, 2020. A loving mother, devoted sister and loyal friend, Michele brightened the lives of all she touched and will be forever missed beyond words. She is survived by her children, Ashley M. (Williers) LeDoux and Bradley R. Williers; her sister, Jeanine P. Hutto; and stepdaughter, Paula Williers Burgen. She is preceded in death by her parents, George F. Hutto and Lola Burnis Hutto of Hutto's Corner; and sister, Gretchen J. Hutto. Michele was a graduate of Hillsborough High School and the University of South Florida. She retired from Delta Airlines after over 35 years of service where she traveled the world and made countless life-long friends. She also worked in real estate and loved helping people. She will be remembered as a beautiful, kind and thoughtful woman who would do anything for the ones she loved. Michele was a woman of class, integrity, and generosity of spirit. Most of all she will be remembered as an ever-supportive and loving mother. She will be laid to rest at Seffner Cemetery with her loving family. A reception will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Palm Avenue Baptist Church. www.bozaroelfunerals.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.