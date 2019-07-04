Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew C. PANTALEO. View Sign Service Information Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 (727)-376-7824 Send Flowers Obituary





97, passed away on June 22, 2019. Born in Du Quoin, IL, Andy served in the Air Force and met his life-long love, Clara, while visiting Pueblo, CO. In 1946, they married and moved to Detroit and then to St. Clair Shores, MI, where they raised three daughters. In 1974, they relocated to Tampa, FL when Andy was transferred with Jim Walter Corporation. Three years later he founded A & S Associates, Inc., a manufacturer of steel fabricated products, and served as President and CEO until retiring in 2014. He was a member of Carrollwood Village Golf & Country Club, where he was an avid golfer and card player for over 35 years. He was also a longtime supporting member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Andrew's passion in life was to provide for his family whom he loved first and foremost.



He is predeceased by his daughter, Vita Warner, and his brothers, Vince and Tony. Survivors include his loving wife (of 72 years), Clara; three sisters, Catherine Fish, Lena Myers, and Sara Belsito; his daughters, Rosemary Kotranza (Steve) and Debra Alberts (Dr. W. Michael); son-in-law, James Warner; loving grandchildren, Aaron Kotranza (Sarah), Brent Warner (Danielle), Katie Alberts Peluso (Andy), M. Michael Alberts, Ryan Warner, Evan Kotranza, and Alissa Kotranza; great-grandchildren, Andrew Kotranza, Domenic and Vincent Warner, and Clara Grace Peluso.



Services have been entrusted to Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to LifePath Hospice of Tampa. Many thanks to the Gold Team at LifePath and Brighton Gardens' caring staff.





Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019

