CASSIDY, Andrew B. "Drew" 74, died August 5, 2019, after a courageous struggle with various illnesses related to his treatment for cancer in 2005. A devoted husband, father, and granddaddy, he is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years, Mary; daughters, Mary Kay Neely (Henry), Tricia Cassidy, and Andrea Cassidy; four grandchildren, Cassidy, Catherine, Henry, and Caroline Neely; two brothers; two sisters; six nieces; and other relatives. Born March 22, 1945 to Kenneth and Geraldine Cassidy (Graves), and raised in Evansville, Indiana, Drew honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After graduating with a B.S. in Accounting 1971 from the University of Southern Indiana, he embarked on an illustrious forty-year career in various financial positions, highlighted by being named Executive Vice-President and CFO of Oxford Health Plans, a publicly-traded health insurance company, which he helped transform into one of the largest health insurance companies in America. Ever the entrepreneur, after retiring from Oxford, Drew and Mary moved to Tampa in 2006 where he established and ran several small companies in both the manufacturing and insurance sectors. Drew enjoyed golf, thoroughbred horse racing, politics, and a good movie. He also had a love of competitive swimming, a sport all three of his daughters were active in through college, and in which his grandchildren are now active. He supported swimming through the years in many ways, including donations for facilities at Trinity Preparatory School, Winter Park, FL, and The Bolles School, Jacksonville, FL, where The Cassidy Aquatic Center is named in his honor. Drew's witty sense of humor and brilliant mind touched all around him. We will miss him greatly. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Tampa, FL.

