Andrew CASTLEBERRY

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Medard Park
6140 Turkey Creek Rd.
Plant City, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

CASTLEBERRY, Andrew James 44, went to be with his Heavenly Father November 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Terry (David) Day of Tulsa, OK; father, Edward (Kay) Castleberry of Plant City; sister, Stacie (Dave) Wood of Seffner and extended family. He was a salesman employed by Precision Co. in Tampa. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 pm at Medard Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City. Please bring a snack to share and a lawn chair. Follow the signs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations