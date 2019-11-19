CASTLEBERRY, Andrew James 44, went to be with his Heavenly Father November 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Terry (David) Day of Tulsa, OK; father, Edward (Kay) Castleberry of Plant City; sister, Stacie (Dave) Wood of Seffner and extended family. He was a salesman employed by Precision Co. in Tampa. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 pm at Medard Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City. Please bring a snack to share and a lawn chair. Follow the signs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019