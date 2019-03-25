Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew G. BOYER. View Sign

BOYER, Dr. Andrew G.



BOYER, Dr. Andrew G.83, of Tampa, died March 17, 2019. Andy was slated to run in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne but the Hungarian Revolution interfered so he fled to the U.S. to pursue his premedical degree at Kent State, as the star of their track team. Prior to graduation, he met his life love, Ildiko. They were married 57 years. Andy earned his MD from the University of Iowa in 1969. He was passionate about medicine and sports. During his internship in Dayton, Dr. Boyer moonlighted at the USAC racing track before going on to complete his residency at the Mayo Clinic. Andy moved his young family to Tampa in 1972. He practiced medicine for 45 years, beloved by patients and colleagues alike. Andy was the Chief of Staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and served on the Board of Directors from 1990-1997. He served the Judeo Christian Coalition Free Clinic for 30 years. Andy was the team physician for the Tampa Bay Rowdies before serving as the Medical Director for the New York Yankees. Andy and Ildiko travelled the world leaving an empty bucket list. They enjoyed tennis and scuba. Andy enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to water ski and fish from his dock. Dr. Boyer is survived by his wife, Ildiko Boyer; his son, Dr. Andrew A. Boyer; his daughter, Dr. Cindy I. Boyer and son-in-law, Dr. Dwayne Anderson; his three grandchildren, medical student Alexandra I. Anderson, Zane Anderson and Lauren I. Boyer. Celebration of Life for Dr. Andrew G. Boyer, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, 1601 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, Saturday, March 30 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Judeo-Christian Coalition Clinic. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2019

