SMITH, Andrew Jean "Andy"
passed away on May 24, 2019. Andy was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 7, 1945. He was born to Lois Gene Moon Smith and Jean Ralph Smith. He was raised on a small farm overlooking Cedar Creek River in the small Amish community of Leo, Indiana. He graduated from Leo High School. While in high school, he played on a several athletic teams and was involved in school government. He took a year off after high school graduation and worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a brakeman. His father was an engineer for the same railroad.
Andy spent two years at the Purdue/Fort Wayne campus where he was involved with the Lambda Sigma Chi fraternity and played on the basketball team. He, ultimately, volunteered for the US Army in 1967. Andy was in the 199th Light Infantry Brigade" 2nd Platoon, Troop D. His platoon provided reconnaissance. Andy served only five months in Vietnam before he sustained a significant injury during the Tet Offensive in 1968. Andy was awarded the following medals: Bronze Star with V Device, Purple Heart, Valorous Unit Emblem, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal First Class Unit Citation, Combat Infantry Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. Six of these medals were awarded belatedly to Andy in a Medal Ceremony last October 13th at the CLC.
In the last few years of Andy's life, he was at the Bay Pines Community Living Center, Bay Pines VAHCS, C. W. Bill Young VAMC, There is not enough space to list all the significant doctors and caregivers that provided love and support to Andy and Gwen during his stay; they cared for him and they cared about him. The Central Unit of the CLC has a special place in heaven for the consistent and wonderful care of Andy, subsequently, he lived longer than predicted because of their care. Thank you and God bless you, Bay Pines.
Those surviving Andy include his wife of 36 years, Gwen Burchard Smith (Clearwater), Andy's sister, Sylvia Jo Thorn (Bowie, Maryland), and Andy's nephews, Ken and Kevin Thorn (Bowie, Maryland). Andy's service will be on Saturday, June 8th at 2 pm at the Bay Pines VMAC. Andy will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In memory of Andy, please thank a veteran and support our soldiers, who serve our country so faithfully across the world.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019