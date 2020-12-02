LUNDQUIST, Andrew John II 51, of New Port Richey, passed away very unexpectedly Friday, November 27, 2020. He was a wonderful, loving, kind and giving son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. Born in Largo May 15, 1969, he was raised and lived in New Port Richey for most of his life, aside from the years spent in Virginia Beach. It was evident from an early age that he was quite talented. He loved music and had a wonderful voice. He acted in several productions with Richey Suncoast Theatre and the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center throughout the years. He brought joy and humor to his roles. He was an avid movie attendee and loved comic heroes, especially Wonder Woman. Drew was an avid fitness enthusiast and participated in many 5ks and half marathons to raise money for his community. He was very humble and private, but was always thinking of others. He was the crematory manager for Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home and took great pride and care in his work, something passed down to him from his father, Andy, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Bette Lundquist; sister, Chrissy Lent (Scott); his niece, Heather Gmitter; and his great-nephew, Hunter Degraff, whom he affectionately dubbed as "Monkey;" as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved his family so much and was our rock. There are so many beautiful memories we will always carry with us. He is deeply loved and missed. Visitation hours will be held Friday, December 4, 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm, with service at 7 pm. Michels & Lundquist



Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.