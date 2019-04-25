Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
FAIRLIE, Andrew M. Jr.

age 91, entered into eternal rest on April 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1928. Drew earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and his PhD in Statistics from Case Western Reserve University. He worked for B.F. Goodrich Chemical Company for over 40 years and retired to St. Petersburg, FL in 1995. In addition to Drew's scientific career, he played bassoon in community orchestras until he was 89 years old, enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Mary Ann, loved exploring National Parks, and spending time with friends, family, and his Church. He is survived by his loving wife of over 66 years, Mary Ann; his children: Kathy, Tom, John, Laurie, Betsy, Peg, Patty, and Rob, and their spouses; 20 grandchildren; and his sister, Lucia. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33704. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 200 78th Avenue NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702, with interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
