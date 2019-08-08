Andrew McCALL (1972 - 2019)
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church
2902 W Fletcher
Tampa, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church
2902 W Fletcher
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

McCALL, Andrew James "Drew" 46, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was a native of Tampa. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in The Classics from the University of South Florida. He is survived by his parents, Mary and Phil (Scotty) McCall; his brother, Ryan McCall; his aunt and uncle, Patricia and Bill Wilkes; and numerous cousins and close friends. Visitation will be 10-11 am on Saturday, August 10, at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 W Fletcher, Tampa. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Lake Carroll Cemetery. Blount & Curry Carrollwood www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.