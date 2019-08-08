McCALL, Andrew James "Drew" 46, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was a native of Tampa. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in The Classics from the University of South Florida. He is survived by his parents, Mary and Phil (Scotty) McCall; his brother, Ryan McCall; his aunt and uncle, Patricia and Bill Wilkes; and numerous cousins and close friends. Visitation will be 10-11 am on Saturday, August 10, at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 W Fletcher, Tampa. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Lake Carroll Cemetery. Blount & Curry Carrollwood www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019