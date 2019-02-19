LODATO, Andrew N. "Andy"
76, of Tampa, FL went home to be with his Lord and Saviour February 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Andrew and Dalia Lodato. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary; sister, Gloria L. Shinners; brother-in-law, Frank Carter and wife, Gay; nieces, Jill, Addison, Taylor, Mimi, and Maven; nephews, Matt, Troy and Jake; and many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to preferred charity. Memorial service to be held at 1 pm February 19, at Faith Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 2805 Silver Lake Ave. Tampa, FL 33614.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2019