RIOTTO, Andrew James 83, of Brandon, Florida, succumbed September 16, 2019 while fighting his third battle with cancer. He was raised and educated in the Hazleton area of Pennsylvania. After his graduation he worked for U.S. Steel, Fairless works in Pennsylvania. After his marriage in 1963, to Sharon (Evans) Riotto, he was blessed to have three wonderful sons, Andy Jr, (Kathy), Christopher (Denise), and Michael (Marissa). The blessings kept coming with four wonderful grandchildren, Thomas, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Joshua. In Pennsylvania he was one of five children born to Anthony and Mary Riotto, Marie (deceased), Vincinette, Peggy, and Joseph. In Florida he worked for 30 years for TECO. He was a very kind and generous man and was always there for not only his family, but many friends and neighbors. We will love and miss him forever. (Thank you, Andy, for the loving example you left behind for all of us. Your loving wife, Sharon). A viewing will be held this Saturday from 5-6 pm followed by a service from 6-7 pm. Serenity Meadows, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019