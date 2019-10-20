|
RUCCI, Andrew 79, of New Port Richey, passed away October 18, 2019. Survivors include his friend, Richard Hantson; brothers, Vincent and Joseph; and extended family and friends. A visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey. The funeral will be held Tuesday, October 22 at 10 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Dobies FH/Old CR 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019