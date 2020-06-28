Andrew Socash

SOCASH, Andrew Jr. 86, of Brooksville, FL, passed away June 19, 2020. He moved to Brooksville in 1965 from Montebello, CA. He served with the U.S. Army, was a member of radio clubs (SHARC and HCARA), owned and operated a TV repair shop. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol; daughters, Joann Socash, Dr. Cindy Novak, and Annmarie Socash; son, Robert Socash; sister, Marie Zimmerman; and grandchildren, Steven Novak and Dr. Jennifer Novak. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to People Helping People of Hernando County or the American Cancer Society-Hope Lodge, Tampa. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.