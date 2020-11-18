CORDANO, Angel King of Bocce passes away Nov. 6, 2020 to join his wife of 64 years (together 73). Dr. Angel Cordano was a pediatrician known all over the world for his nutritional research. His first love was family, his other was Bocce ball. He was invited all over the world to play the game he loved and mastered; bringing home many trophies and medals. He is survived by his three loving sons, Angelo, Antonio, Flavio, their wives and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2020 11 am, at: Memorial Park Funeral Home memorialparkfuneralhome.com