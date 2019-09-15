SANTOS, Rev. Angel Jesus 84 went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife, Bethzaida, and son, Samuel. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving children, Angel Jr. (Carmen), Rev. Joel Sr. (Sandra), Damaries, and Lemuel (Arasally). He was a grandfather to Joel Jr., Sanmaries (Michael M.), Jasmine (Michael P.), and Jessica. He was a great-grand-father to Tatiana, Giovanni, Jason, Isabella, Gabriella, and Jacob. A going home service will be take place at 6 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at: Hillsboro Funeral Home, Brandon (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019