Angel SANTOS (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL
33511
(813)-689-8121
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Hillsboro Funeral Home
Brandon, FL
Obituary
SANTOS, Rev. Angel Jesus 84 went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife, Bethzaida, and son, Samuel. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving children, Angel Jr. (Carmen), Rev. Joel Sr. (Sandra), Damaries, and Lemuel (Arasally). He was a grandfather to Joel Jr., Sanmaries (Michael M.), Jasmine (Michael P.), and Jessica. He was a great-grand-father to Tatiana, Giovanni, Jason, Isabella, Gabriella, and Jacob. A going home service will be take place at 6 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at: Hillsboro Funeral Home, Brandon (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Brandon, FL   (813) 689-8121
