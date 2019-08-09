COOPER, Angela Gayle 56, of Palatka, transitioned Monday, July 29, 2019 in Tampa. She was educated at Palatka High School and Liberty University. She was a 20 year professional counselor and also served as Sr. Warden at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. She also attended Grace Family Church, Tampa. Survivors include mother, Sylvia M. Cooper; daughters, Brittany Glenn (Correy Cobb), Kadeja Cooper; two granddaughters, Cortney and Brielle Cobb; brother, Von Mallard; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Friday, August 9, at Flagg's Chapel of Serenity. Homegoing Celebration will be 11 am, Saturday, August 10, at Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church, 4909 St. Johns Ave., Palatka. Cooper family condolences may be left at www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements by: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison St., Palatka, FL 32177
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019