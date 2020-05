Or Copy this URL to Share

CROWDER, Angela P. 95, of Tampa, formerly of DC and Buffalo, passed away peacefully March 28, 2020. She is survived by many who loved her including children, James, Donna, Jack Jr., Linda Crow; brother, John Cirillo; grandaughter, Elena Mast. She is predeceased by husband, Jack.



