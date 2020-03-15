Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela HAMILTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMILTON, Angela Betty Lou 81, of Tampa, FL and Sarasota, FL, passed away March 11, 2020. She was born in Coving-ton, Kentucky January 28, 1939. Angela was the daughter of James Edward and Alta B. Miller. She was the president of Connecticut Junior Women's Club, Past-Matron of the Eastern Star, critical care charge nurse at numerous hospitals in Connecticut, Venice, and Sarasota, and an active member of the Daughters of the King and church altar guild. Angela was an avid Disney fan with Figment as her favorite character. She enjoyed endless memorable moments at Disney parks and Disney cruises with her family. Angela was well known for her unforgettable Derby Day parties. She is survived by her daughter, Tori and son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Abby as well as her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Taylor, Christopher, and Ryan. We remember her love and her smile, and we celebrate her entry to the kingdom of heaven. Celebration of Life for Angela Hamilton will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 pm, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Rd., Tampa, FL 33625. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association

