Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
3412 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL
Angela IGLESIAS


1927 - 2019
Angela IGLESIAS Obituary
IGLESIAS, Angela of Tampa, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Born May 29, 1927, in Tampa, she was the daughter of the late Gumersindo and Felicia Tuzzolino Iglesias. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Aida Iglesias and her older sister, Manuela (Bill) Spencer. Angela was a 1944 graduate of Jefferson High School. She spent most of her career at The Tampa Tribune. She was often mistaken for her identical twin, something that especially surprised people after her sister's death. Angela enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her loving and extensive family. She enjoyed a lengthy retirement in good health and spent many hours working in her yard, enjoying the outdoors, and a daily glass of wine. Throughout her life, Angela traveled far and near and visited such places as Hong Kong, Portugal, Thailand, Morocco, Mexico, and New England, and prided herself with keeping in close contact and visiting her relatives in Spain. She was fluent in three languages: English, Italian, and Spanish. She was best known for her warm and feisty personality and her fierce dedication to her family and friends. She is survived by her cherished niece and nephew, Jane (James) Hoster and James (Jane) Spencer. She is also survived by a large and loving extended family including her great-niece, Ashleye (Daniel) Driscoll, and great-nephews, Mark (Lenny) Spencer, Paul Spencer (Laurie), David (Kim) Spencer, and James (Chantalle) Spencer; and several great-grandnieces and nephews. Angela is also survived by many close cousins who visited frequently, especially Robert Austin Jr. A scripture wake service will be held graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery, 3412 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33603 at 11 am, Thursday, October 10. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019
