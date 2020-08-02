MURPHY, Angela Ciolfi 78, passed away peacefully July 24, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born May 6, 1942 in Providence, RI to Emigio and Philomena Ciolfi. She was a dear sister to late John Ciolfi. Angela was born and raised in Rhode Island. She was educated in Warwick Public Schools and attended Pilgrim High School. She received her B.A. from Boston University as well as her Ph.D from the University of Connecticut. She was also a graduate of Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. She went on to become a nurse at many area hospitals. She was a professor of Nursing at the University of Guam as well as Rhode Island College. Angela contributed to many books in her field of Pediatrics. Angela relocated to Florida and was a resident of Dunedin for 17 years. She was an avid golfer at the Dunedin Golf Club where she also played bridge with her good friends. She was active in the community and loved dearly by many. Angela gave her time to the Dunedin Youth Guild over the years and enjoyed playing bunko with her close friends. Angela is survived by her husband, Bill Murphy; sister-in-law, Adair Ciolfi; her son and his wife, Brendan Murphy and Monica Castillo; her daughter, Maia Murphy and fiance, Trey Finch; foster daughter, Zenaida Hitchens; grandchildren, Leeloo, Maverick, and Wilde Murphy; many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please join us for a Celebration of Life August 15, 2020, between 2:30-4:30 pm at Dunedin Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for research of Multiple Myeloma at https://www.myeloma.org/donate
. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She was a true leader and superwoman. She made friends everywhere she went and will be missed dearly by family and friends. Curlew Hills Funeral Home