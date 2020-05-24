ORTA, Angela Coton "Lil" 98, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was a lifelong Tampa resident. Lil was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Julio; daughter, Arlene Permuy; and five siblings. She is survived by her son, Rudy Orta (Patricia); son-in-law, Glenn Permuy; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Stephanie Rodriguez (Albert), Glenn Permuy Jr. (Gillian), and Kathryn Orta; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Riley and Blake Brown, Brian Rodriguez, Tripp and Grayson Permuy; siblings, Aida Diaz (George), Ligia Fernandez, Danilo Coton (Rosalie); sister-in-law, Mary Coton; and many nieces and nephews. After retiring from Tropical Garment Company, Lil worked in sales for many years. She liked working in her yard but what she truly enjoyed was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Those wishing to honor her memory can make a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa, Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.