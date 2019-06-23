SCHWETZKE, Angela Sue
"Ang" 49, was born to Roy and Susan Leverett November 15, 1969, and was reborn into eternal life June 10, 2019. Angela was preceded in death by her father, Roy Leverett. She is survived by her husband, Erich; her children, Jami Paige (Emma) Shelley, Alexander Just; her mother, Susan Leverett; brother, Christopher (Sarah) Leverett; and nieces. Upon graduating Brandon High School, Angela served nine years in the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Angela ended her career with Amalie Oil Company. A Memorial Service will be held at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 2650 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico, FL, July 27, 2019, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019