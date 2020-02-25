CLEMENTE, Angelina Fonte "Angie" 91, of Brooks-ville, passed away February 18, 2020. She was born in Tampa June 27, 1928 to Ignacio and Rosalia Fonte. Angie was an amazing wife, mother, and nana who deeply loved her family and many friends. She is survived by her son, Gerald Clemente Sr., and his wife Sheryl; daughter, Shari and son Gerald Jr; and brother, Angelo Fonte Sr., and many nieces and nephews who affectionately called her, "Aunt Red". She was a graduate of Plant High School, a member of the Tampa Symphony playing first chair violin, an avid and skilled dress designer, and an accomplished Commercial Realtor. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday, February 27. Also, a funeral service and burial will be held at 11 am Friday, February 28, all services will be held at Blount and Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020