VALENTI, Angelina



(Ferrante)



"Angie" age 91, peacefully pass- ed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on May 21, 2019. She graduated from Hillsborough High School and worked until she had her second child. She then devoted her life to her beloved family, including her elderly parents. She was the epitome of a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend; a kind, virtuous, and loving woman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam, her parents, Anthony and Felicia Ferrante, and brothers, Mike and Frank Ferrante-Gennaro. She is survived by her loving children, Marie Valenti, John Valenti (Donna), Phyllis Bedami (Joe), Angela Valenti Jalali, Vickie Scaglione (Troy); grandchildren, Johnny and Lauren Valenti (Derek Pershing), Joseph III (Samantha) and Anthony (Sugeiry) Bedami, Jessica and Sam Jalali, Gabriella Mundy, and Ross Scaglione; and her great-grandchildren, Joseph IV, Tony, and Frank Bedami. There will be a visitation from 10 am-12 pm, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa with a Service to follow at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.



Boza & Roel Funeral Home



Tampa, Florida (813) 291-4425 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019