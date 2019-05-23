Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Valenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina "Angie" (Ferrante) Valenti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angelina "Angie" (Ferrante) Valenti Obituary
VALENTI, Angelina

(Ferrante)

"Angie" age 91, peacefully pass- ed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on May 21, 2019. She graduated from Hillsborough High School and worked until she had her second child. She then devoted her life to her beloved family, including her elderly parents. She was the epitome of a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend; a kind, virtuous, and loving woman. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam, her parents, Anthony and Felicia Ferrante, and brothers, Mike and Frank Ferrante-Gennaro. She is survived by her loving children, Marie Valenti, John Valenti (Donna), Phyllis Bedami (Joe), Angela Valenti Jalali, Vickie Scaglione (Troy); grandchildren, Johnny and Lauren Valenti (Derek Pershing), Joseph III (Samantha) and Anthony (Sugeiry) Bedami, Jessica and Sam Jalali, Gabriella Mundy, and Ross Scaglione; and her great-grandchildren, Joseph IV, Tony, and Frank Bedami. There will be a visitation from 10 am-12 pm, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa with a Service to follow at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Tampa, Florida (813) 291-4425
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now