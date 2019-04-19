Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelina (Tripolino) ZAMBITO. View Sign

ZAMBITO, Angelina



ZAMBITO, Angelina(Tripolino) 93, passed away April 16, 2019, surrounded by family. An Ybor city native, she was preceded in death by her husband, Saro Puleo Zambito and her son-in-law, Larry Lumpee. She was a loving and generous mother to daughters, Patty Welch (Don), Linda Lino, and Cynthia Lumpee. She was the proud Nana of seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and recently a great-great-granddaughter. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Heartland at Elmcroft ALF. Her absence as the matriarch of our large Italian family will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, 3 pm, at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, 4207 East Lake Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice or a charity of your chose. Arrangements entrusted to Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Please visit BlountcurryCarrollwood.com to express online condolences. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

