MACCHIA, Angelo F. 92, passed away September 17, 2019. He retired from the US Air Force in 1966. He is predeceased by his wife, Catherine. Angelo is survived by his children, Richard (Olivia), Christopher (Carolyn), Elizabeth (John Adams), and Paul (Annette); 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sun City Center Hospice, 3423 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573. Visitation will be held September 22, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at 280 Mariner Blvd. Mass will be held September 23 at 11 am at St Theresa. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. See full obit at brewerfuneral.com 352-688-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019