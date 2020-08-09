Angie LIBERATI

Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERATI, Angie Carter 40, of St. Petersburg, FL, died July 16, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is survived by her two children, Emily and Dylan Liberati; her mother, Peggy Carter; brother, Dennis Carter; sister, Katy Carter; future brother-in-law, Dillon Stepp; and niece, Millie Stepp. She was predeceased by her father, Dennis Carter Sr. and her grandparents, George and Mary Scott, Marean Robbins, and Boyce Carter. She will be sorely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store