Angie MASON

MASON, Angie Gerry 97, passed away Oct. 15, 2020 in Anderson, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Mason and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother, Gene Williams; her children, David Mason, Gerry Sykora, and Cheryl Williams; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Gerry spent most of her working life in St. Petersburg City Hall, retiring in 1985 from the Budgeting and Administration Services Dept. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A memorial website can be viewed at: angie-geraldinegerry-mason.forevermissed.com