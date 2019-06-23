WILLIAMS, Angus Jr.
91, of Tampa, passed away at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with his loving family at his side. A native of Tampa, Angus was born August 25, 1927 to Angus and Mildred (McFarlan) Williams Sr. A graduate of Hillsborough High School in 1945, he lettered in four sports and was later inducted into The HHS Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He was an honored scholarship football player at the University of Florida in 1945 and 1948-1950. Angus joined the U.S. Army military police for WWII service in 1946-1947 and was stationed in Japan. He returned to UF and graduated in 1951. As quarterback and defensive back through his career, Angus was Captain of the 1950 Gators and was selected to play in the North/South College All Star game in Miami after his senior year. Before his passing, he had the distinction of being the oldest living Gator Football Captain and provided leadership in the formation of the famed UF football Golden Era group which is noted for the unique bond shared by teammates throughout that period of Gator history. After coaching stints at Plant High School and the University of Tampa football team, Angus entered the insurance business in 1958 and later served as Agency Manager for Principal Financial Group, formerly Bankers Life from 1966-1986. He retired in 1988 after receiving 14 National Management Awards during his distinguished insurance career. His volunteer highlights include serving as President of the Tampa Sertoma Club, the UF Alumni Association, the Timmaquaian's Social Club, the National Football Foundation of Tampa, the Florida Seniors Golf Association and the Wildcat Cliffs Men's Golf Association in Highlands, NC. Angus also served on the Board of Directors for the Krewe of Venus, Tampa General Hospital for 12 years and the Palma Ceia Golf Club. In addition, he was a long time member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. Angus relished his role as husband, father and grandad and is survived by his beloved wife, Judy (Bryant) of 67 years. A legacy of a life well lived, he is also survived by his five daughters, Kathy Saunders, Janice (Jeff) Davis, Pamela LaCrosse, Sarah Mulder and Cheryl (Rick) Chadick; grandchildren, Lee (Tina) Saunders, Richard (Hillary) Saunders, Stephen (Cody) Sullivan, Jeffrey (Justine) Davis, Jared (Kate) Davis, Jenna Davis, Kathy LaCrosse, Cindy LaCrosse, Tyler Mulder, Laura Mulder; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Sara Lee Banaszak; and predeceased by brother, Henry "Mac" Williams; and sons-in-law, Joe Saunders and Ken Mulder. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Bayshore and the Lifepath Hospice Garnet Team for their compassion and assistance. A Celebration of Life will be held at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, 3723 W. Bay to Bay Blvd., Tampa 33629 on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for consideration of donations to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Attn: Garnet Team, Temple Terrace 33617 or Palma Ceia United Methodist Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019