PEREZ, Anibal died on September 24, 2019. He was born in San Sebastian Puerto Rico. He retired after 25 years working in janitorial services for the Port Authority in Weehawken NJ. Beloved husband of Maria. Father to Anibal Jr. and wife, Danielle, Joshua and wife, Cheri, Daniel, Eileen and husband, John, Mark, Elliott and wife, Rocio, Andrew and wife, Wendy. Grandfather to John Michael, Ashley Nicole, Christian, Allen, Amaris, Javan, Matthew, Isabella, Brandon, Iliana, and Serenity. Brother to Nestor Perez, Luz C. Aleman, Raul Perez, Nilsa Soto, Elsy Marquez, and Carlos Perez. He is predeceased by his parents, Remijio and Natividad Perez. Memorial Service will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at Iglesia Bautista Hispana Tabernaculo De La Fe, 6510 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019