Anita BENNER

BENNER, Anita L. passed away September 5, 2020 at the young age of 67. She was at home with her husband, David W. Benner, sister, Linda; and brother-in-law, Steve Beresovoy by her side. Anita was married to husband David for 33 years and has a son, Dillon J. Benner and wife Samantha. Anita has a granddaughter. Kylee A. Benner; grandson, Wyatt J. Benner and also a grandchild due in February. Other survivors include former husband, Robert Hel-mick and many relatives in Tennessee and Maine. Anita was a lover of life and enjoyed every day of it even in her last 13 years with her many health issues. Anita will be missed by many because she truly touched everybody she knew. Neptune Society will take care Anita's body. At some point in the future we will have a celebration of life for her with close friends and family by invation.



