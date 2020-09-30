Anita SHER

SHER, Anita Joy Our family and community lost a timeless woman of grace, keen intellect, and loving kindness September 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Anita Joy Sher enjoyed 93 years of making all who knew her feel welcome and respected. Over her lifetime she was a community activist, accomplished cook and baker, avid reader, and engaging conversationalist. Her most cherished roles were devoted wife to Lewis, nurturing mother to sons Mandel (Karen) and Craig (Jan), proud "Bama Nina" to Jessica, Stacy (Will), Michael (Laura), Alison, Mindy (Jacob), and Lauren (Ray), and great-grandma to Paige, Jack Lewis, Shea, Mia, and Benjamin. Born in Chicago, educated at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, married to Lewis in 1950 for 45 years until Lewis' passing in 1994, raised their family in Minneapolis, and together they moved to St. Petersburg in 1984 to enjoy a large and loving extended family. Anita and Lewis's religious home was Congregation B'nai Israel of St. Petersburg. The Sher family expresses gratitude to Anita's last home, Menorah Manor, the wonderful women who enhanced her last years, most notably Chrys-tal, and all of the family and friends who demonstrated deep devotion to her. A family graveside service was held Sunday, September 27, 2020. To honor Anita's lifetime and legacy, please consider a contribution to Menorah Manor menorahmanor.org/donate-today