THOMPSON, Anita (Hanson) of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Evanston, IL, passed away July 27, 2019 after an 11-year fight against cancer. Her thoughtful and kind ways are what defined her - not cancer. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Keith and her devoted dog, Bailey and by her siblings, Diane Dawson, Eric (Leslie), Alan, and April (Tom) Maher. Siblings Peggy Blakely, Duffy Christiansen and Michael Hanson and parents, Barney and Peggy predeceased her. Anita was a thoughtful and devoted aunt to Brett (d), Bradd, Kialynn, Erin, Jennifer, Demian, Amy,Elizabeth, Dallas and Brian. She was loved by her grand-nieces and grand-nephews, her dear friends and thoughtful colleagues. Anita worked for the University of South Florida, College of Marine Science, where she made a huge positive impact. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SPCA of St. Petersburg, FL or to Southeastern Guide Dogs. Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019