Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Amato. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AMATO, Ann (Corbo)



89, of Bayonet Point, FL passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Solaris HealthCare in Hudson. Ann was born and raised in Elmhurst, NY. She later met her husband, Joseph Amato, and were married in St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church on October 4, 1958, Reverend Kevin Greene celebrating the Nuptial Mass. Unable to cope with the cold winters of New York, they moved into their "Mouse House" in December 1983. Ann loved singing and playing her baby grand piano. Considering her love of classical music and opera, it was no surprise that she even played the piano at Little Carnegie Hall in New York. Ann volunteered at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point for over 30 years and had received multiple awards for her service. She also volunteered at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Pasco Hernando Community College Performing Arts Center. Ann served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lecturer at St. Michael the Archangel Church at the 6 pm Mass on Saturdays. She founded the Beacon Woods Carolers and sang in all of the area nursing homes, among other places. Ann founded and authored the "Brienza Cousins Newsletter" for many, many years making sure the extended family stayed connected to each other. She also was the author of at least five other Community newsletters, The Woodsman being one of them.



She is survived by her loving brother, Joseph Corbo of Henderson, NV; sister-in-law, Nettie (Corbo) of Franklin Square, NY; and many nieces, nephews, grand and great-nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. Ann's loving husband, Joseph; her parents, Mary and Emanuel Corbo; brother, Daniel; sister-in-law, Theresa (Corbo), and nephew William Corbo predeceased her.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday July 29, 2019 at 11 am at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Hudson. Burial will be private.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close